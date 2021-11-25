Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in line for Sheffield Wednesday debut against Wycombe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The winger joined the club on Monday after training with the Owls for a number of weeks but was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s victory over MK Dons.

This weekend is set to come too soon for Marvin Johnson, who is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Dennis Adeniran, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson could all miss out again.

Callum Paterson should return having sat out the MK Dons clash because he was at risk of picking up a fifth booking.

Wanderers sit five points and three places above Wednesday after back-to-back wins.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth will check on midfielder Curtis Thompson, who looked to be struggling when he was replaced late on against Plymouth in midweek.

Fellow midfielder Josh Scowen has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury and could again be sidelined.

Garath McCleary is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after two substitute appearances following his recovery from a shoulder injury.