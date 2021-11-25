Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in line for Sheffield Wednesday debut against Wycombe

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 5.25pm
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is in line for a Sheffield Wednesday debut (Mark Kerton/PA)
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could make his Sheffield Wednesday debut against Wycombe in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The winger joined the club on Monday after training with the Owls for a number of weeks but was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s victory over MK Dons.

This weekend is set to come too soon for Marvin Johnson, who is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury, while Dennis Adeniran, Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson could all miss out again.

Callum Paterson should return having sat out the MK Dons clash because he was at risk of picking up a fifth booking.

Wanderers sit five points and three places above Wednesday after back-to-back wins.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth will check on midfielder Curtis Thompson, who looked to be struggling when he was replaced late on against Plymouth in midweek.

Fellow midfielder Josh Scowen has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury and could again be sidelined.

Garath McCleary is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after two substitute appearances following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

