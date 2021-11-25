David Davis suspended for Shrewsbury’s clash with Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shrewsbury are set to be without midfielder David Davis for their Sky Bet League One clash with Charlton through suspension.

Davis is facing a three-match ban following his second red card of the season against Sunderland in midweek, although the club are waiting on an appeal.

Elliott Bennett is eligible to return after serving a one-game suspension for his dismissal at Cheltenham.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Aaron Pierre, Shaun Whalley and Josh Daniels are all out injured.

Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson hopes to have forward Jonathan Leko available.

The Birmingham loanee has missed the Addicks’ last four matches with a hip injury but is nearing a return.

Club captain Jason Pearce is again doubtful with a knee problem and Jayden Stockley serves the last match of his three-game suspension.

Pape Souare is pushing to return as he continues to build up his fitness levels.