Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Man City and Liverpool celebrate victories – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 6.41pm
Manchester City and Liverpool (PA)
Manchester City and Liverpool (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 25.

Football

Manchester City enjoyed a great night in the Champions League on Wednesday.

One famous fan particularly enjoyed it.

The reaction from Paris.

Liverpool also claimed a victory on a big night for Tyler Morton.

Donny Van De Beek and Estelle Bergkamp are having a girl.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was putting in the hard yards.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was escaping the winter chill in Dubai.

Cricket

It’s not always safer to sanitise your hands.

Cycling

Lovely day for a ride…

Motor racing

Jenson Button drove down memory lane.

Basketball

Steph got the better of Seth as the Curry brothers clashed on Thanksgiving eve.

LeBron James brought back his ‘Silencer’ celebration.

More from The Courier