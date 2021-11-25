Lloyd Isgrove blow for Bolton ahead of Cheltenham clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Lloyd Isgrove has added to Bolton’s injury problems ahead of Cheltenham’s visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Isgrove limped out of Tuesday’s win over Doncaster with a hamstring issue, which has been confirmed as a grade-three tear and could rule him out for 12 weeks.

To compound boss Ian Evatt’s selection worries, forward Dapo Afolayan is also unavailable due to a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards in League One this season.

Alex Baptiste (knee) may return after he sat out the midweek clash, but Josh Sheehan, MJ Williams, Gethin Jones, Amadou Bakayoko, Andrew Tutte and Harry Brockbank all remain sidelined.

Cheltenham have their own fitness concerns with Matty Blair and Conor Thomas set to be absent again.

Manager Michael Duff revealed the pair have calf injuries which forced them to miss Tuesday’s victory at Gillingham.

A positive was Callum Wright’s return as a substitute in Kent for his first appearance since September, but Will Boyle (ankle), Charlie Raglan (knee) and Taylor Perry (hip) are still not ready.

The Robins are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions and also collected four points from games with Bolton last season.