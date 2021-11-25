Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou hails Celtic players despite defeat in Germany

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 9.03pm
Ange Postecoglou was proud of Celtic (PA)
Ange Postecoglou was proud of Celtic (PA)

Ange Postecoglou praised his Celtic players after they went close to pulling off a win away to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Hoops led 2-1 until the 82nd minute but ultimately lost 3-2 to the Bundesliga side as their hopes of Europa League progress were ended by the concession of two late goals in Germany.

They will drop into the Conference League after Christmas, with their sixth and final group match against Real Betis at Celtic Park next month now effectively a dead rubber.

Nonetheless, Postecoglou was proud of the way Celtic competed against a Leverkusen side he admits are currently on a different level to his own.

He said: “It is a tough one to take. We kinda hung in there and gave ourselves a chance to pull off a great result but ultimately they’re a good team and we didn’t finish the game off in the way we could have. Credit to the players because Leverkusen are a fantastic team and we came to their back yard and gave them a game.

“We weren’t able to control the game the way we wanted because they have quality in their side and they’re always a threat on the counter-attack so we had to be a bit wary. We hung in there and Joe (Hart) made some good saves.

“The back four worked really hard to keep us in the game and then we got our goals. We just couldn’t hang on in the end which was disappointing for the players because they put in a massive effort but there’s still a gap between us and them, and that’s what we need to bridge.”

Although they have lost three of their five matches so far, Postecoglou has been pleased with the way Celtic have tried to play on the front foot in the Europa League. He believes they will only get better the more they face top European sides.

He said: “In all our European games we’ve taken it to some very good opponents. We know there’s a gap between us and the best but we’ll bridge that gap if we keep taking this approach whenever we play these teams. They (Leverkusen) knocked us off 4-0 at home but we gave them a bit of a fright here. Hopefully next time the gap’s even smaller.”

Postecoglou felt his team did their travelling support justice with their efforts in the BayArena.

The manager said: “The fans were unbelievable. I’m hoping in their disappointment they walk from here tonight knowing the guys in the green and white hoops gave everything for them tonight. I can’t fault the players – they gave me everything.”

More from The Courier