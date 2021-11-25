Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Mancienne back for Burton after serving suspension

By Press Association
November 25 2021, 9.49pm
Michael Mancienne will return for Burton (Tim Goode/PA)
Michael Mancienne will return for Burton (Tim Goode/PA)

Michael Mancienne will return for Burton following suspension when Doncaster visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The versatile ex-Chelsea player sat out the midweek 4-0 win over Accrington after he had to serve a one-match ban for receiving five yellow cards in the division this season.

Jacob Maddox, another who started his career at Stamford Bridge, remains absent with a hamstring injury but is expected to return next month.

Deji Oshilaja is also sidelined as he serves the final game of his three-match ban for his red card at home to Charlton earlier in November.

Visiting Doncaster are set to have Ben Close (hamstring) and Jordy Hiwula (foot) available for the trip.

The duo have spent spells on the sidelines this season but returned to training on Thursday and could be in contention for Saturday.

Jon Taylor is expected to be fit despite being troubled by an ankle issue in recent weeks, but centre-back Joseph Olowu will be missing.

Olowu was sent off during the 3-0 loss at Bolton on Tuesday and will begin a three-match suspension at the weekend to join Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron John and John Bostock on the sidelines.

