Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Swindon wait on Romoney Crichlow news

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 7.39am
Romoney Crichlow is nearing a return (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Romoney Crichlow is nearing a return (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon will hope defender Romoney Crichlow recovers from an ankle injury in time to feature against Harrogate.

Crichlow has not played since being replaced at half-time in the 3-1 win at Oldham on October 30 but is getting closer to a welcome return with fellow central defender Mathieu Baudry out with a long-term hip injury.

Robins head coach Ben Garner will have a decision to make with the make up of his midfield.

Garner has generally rotated the midfield and Ben Gladwin dropped to the bench for Tuesday night’s win over Hartlepool with his replacement Jonny Williams scoring in a man-of the-match performance so the veteran may have to make do as a substitute again.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is facing a mounting injury crisis in the wake of his side’s midweek win at Carlisle.

Captain Josh Falkingham faces a late test on a groin injury after hobbling off at Brunton Park, while Warren Burrell is also battling a calf complaint.

Ryan Fallowfield (groin) and Aaron Martins (knee) have joined Rory McCardle (groin) and Will Smith (hernia) in the treatment room, with none expected back before Christmas.

In addition, midfielder Simon Power remains a doubt after missing the trip to the north west with a bruised foot.

More from The Courier