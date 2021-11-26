Swindon wait on Romoney Crichlow news

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon will hope defender Romoney Crichlow recovers from an ankle injury in time to feature against Harrogate.

Crichlow has not played since being replaced at half-time in the 3-1 win at Oldham on October 30 but is getting closer to a welcome return with fellow central defender Mathieu Baudry out with a long-term hip injury.

Robins head coach Ben Garner will have a decision to make with the make up of his midfield.

Garner has generally rotated the midfield and Ben Gladwin dropped to the bench for Tuesday night’s win over Hartlepool with his replacement Jonny Williams scoring in a man-of the-match performance so the veteran may have to make do as a substitute again.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is facing a mounting injury crisis in the wake of his side’s midweek win at Carlisle.

Captain Josh Falkingham faces a late test on a groin injury after hobbling off at Brunton Park, while Warren Burrell is also battling a calf complaint.

Ryan Fallowfield (groin) and Aaron Martins (knee) have joined Rory McCardle (groin) and Will Smith (hernia) in the treatment room, with none expected back before Christmas.

In addition, midfielder Simon Power remains a doubt after missing the trip to the north west with a bruised foot.