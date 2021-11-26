Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael O’Halloran aiming high as St Johnstone prepare to face Hibs

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 10.49am
Michael O’Halloran is hoping St Johnstone can start motoring up the table. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Michael O’Halloran has challenged St Johnstone to kick off a surge up the Premiership table by defeating Hibernian on Saturday.

After their cup double success last term, Saints have struggled to generate any consistency and have spent the entire season so far in the bottom six of the cinch Premiership.

Currently ninth, a win at McDiarmid Park this weekend would take Callum Davidson’s team above Hibs – who have lost their last five league games – and could even elevate them into the top six if St Mirren and Aberdeen both drop points.

He said: “I was just looking at the league table and it’s pretty close. We’re not far from the top half, and that’s our aim. Hibs are not in the best run but they were very good in the semi-final last week.

“They deservedly came third last year so we know they’re a good side and we know the threat they possess. But we’re at home and we’ll be looking to stamp our own authority on the game.

“We can climb a few places if we win so there’s a lot of incentive there. We finished top six last year, so hopefully we can get some sort of run going and put the teams nearer the top of the table under pressure.”

St Johnstone have been rocked by injuries to key trio Stevie May, Glenn Middleton and David Wotherspoon, while striker Chris Kane is suspended for the clash with Hibs. New attacker Viv Solomon-Otabor is likely to be included in the squad.

O’Halloran is confident Saints can cope with the absence of so many big players in the attacking department of the team.

He said: “As one of the forward players, the onus is on me to create and score goals but as a team collectively we’ve got plenty players in there who can pop up with a goal or create something.

“The players who are out are obviously a big loss for us but we’ve got players who are more than capable of stepping up.

“We’ve not got a big squad but we’ve got a lot of boys who can come in and they know their role. The gaffer’s obviously drilled a system into us so no matter who plays, we know what we’re expected to do when we play.”

