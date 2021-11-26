Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Denny Solomona ends Sale Sharks contract with immediate effect

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 11.07am
Sale Sharks have announced that wing Denny Solomona has left the Gallagher Premiership club with immediate effect.

Solomona, 28, joined Sale in 2016 and signed a four-year contract two years later that was due to expire at the end of this season.

But after discussions with Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson and chief executive Sid Sutton, the club said that “all parties have agreed to terminate that deal early after Solomona expressed his desire to return to the southern hemisphere”.

Sanderson added: “I would like to thank Denny for his efforts during my time at the club and wish him all the very best for the rest of his career and beyond.”

Solomona moved to England in 2014, playing rugby league for London Broncos and Castleford. He scored 42 tries for Castleford in his first season there.

After switching to union, Solomona made his England debut against Argentina three years later and went on to win five caps – all as a substitute – with his final Test appearance being against South Africa in June 2018.

That means he could switch countries after World Rugby this week approved a significant amendment to eligibility laws, which take effect from January 1.

Players will meet transfer qualification criteria by standing down from Test rugby for three years, and must either be born in the country they wish to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there.

Solomona made one rugby league appearance for Samoa in 2016.

