John Yems has injury concern over Will Ferry ahead of Mansfield clash

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 12.37pm
Crawley boss John Yems confirmed he has 10 first-team players out with injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss John Yems confirmed he has 10 first-team players out with injury (Steven Paston/PA)

Will Ferry is a doubt as Crawley prepare to take on Mansfield at The People’s Pension Stadium.

The 19-year-old came off the bench at half-time in Town’s 1-1 draw with Newport in midweek and was forced off with injury later in the half.

Crawley boss John Yems confirmed there are 10 first-team players who have been unable to take part in full training due to injuries in the camp.

Reece Grego-Cox made his league return on Tuesday night and is in contention to feature this weekend.

Rhys Oates is a doubt for Mansfield when they travel to Crawley.

Manager Nigel Clough told the club website after the Stags’ 2-0 defeat to Sutton that Oates is “not too far away” and is hopeful the forward can return to the side soon.

Kellan Gordon could also be assessed ahead of the clash after Clough confirmed he missed the Sutton game due to a knock picked up in training.

George Lapslie could be in line to feature after recovering from a shoulder problem and was able to make an appearance from the bench to play 45 minutes in midweek.

