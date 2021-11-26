Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to be brave in bid to improve home form

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 12.50pm
Thomas Frank wants Brentford to show bravery to fix their home form (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.

The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal, and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.

But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.

Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I think we need to be able to have a mindset of taking risks.

“If you don’t take risks it’s impossible. You need to be brave and take risks if you want to have a chance of winning football matches.”

Frank is likely to be boosted by the returns of Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen to his squad after the duo shrugged off ankle and Covid issues respectively.

However, Frank revealed defender Mathias Jorgensen is likely to be sidelined once again with an unspecified leg injury.

Frank says he is unconcerned by his side’s plight at home, especially in light of their continued away heroics, but admitted a victory on Sunday would be a further significant step in their top-flight campaign.

“I would prefer our home form to be a fortress and 100 per cent difficult to play at but I’m not worried,” Frank added.

“I think if you want to achieve something it is extremely important to be able to get points at home and away, and I’m pleased we have been so consistently good away from home.

“In every aspect of football that is the most difficult thing and I think the home form is just around the corner.”

