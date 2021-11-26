Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Claudio Ranieri gave hope to all fans with Leicester title win – Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 1.31pm
Claudio Ranieri won a shock Premier League title with Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Boss Brendan Rodgers believes Claudio Ranieri gave hope to every fan and club in the world – ahead of the Italian’s Leicester return on Sunday.

The Watford chief makes his first visit as a manager to the King Power Stadium since being sacked by the Foxes in February 2017, nine months after guiding them to their stunning title success.

The Italian steered Leicester to their shock 5,000-1 Premier League triumph in 2015-16 before departing with the club a point above the relegation zone.

He was appointed Watford boss last month, his fifth job since leaving the Foxes, and Rodgers feels he left a special legacy.

“As well as winning the Premier League it would be the feeling, the feeling the team gave not only Leicester supporters but those around the world,” said Rodgers.

“What that gave was the hope that it can be done and it’s possible to do it. That gave belief not just to Leicester but to every club.

“To see him win his first title as a manager was special as well. He will always be held in the highest regard here.

“Just watching the whole story and the joy it gave people, it was a special, iconic, season. In any sport it is probably one of the greatest that ever was.

“That story is iconic and his association with Leicester, they have a bond forever.

“The supporters will always be eternally thankful to him and everything he did that season. That experience in isolation was incredible, I don’t think anyone expected Leicester to win the league.”

The Foxes face the Hornets after Thursday’s 3-1 Europa League win over Legia Warsaw which lifted them to the top of Group C.

Patson Daka, James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi scored in the first half to leave Leicester’s fate in their own hands ahead of next month’s trip to Napoli.

Filip Mladenovic briefly made it 2-1, following up after Kasper Schmeichel saved Mahir Emreli’s penalty, but the Foxes were never in danger.

Rodgers is hopeful Jonny Evans will be fit after pulling out of the game following the warm up with a thigh issue while Jamie Vardy will return after being rested.

“Watford have some really good players and he (Ranieri) will be hoping to make sure they stay in the league,” Rodgers said.

“With Claudio’s teams they are always organised and he is an incredibly experienced manager but they will know taking a team here will be a difficult game.

“They have good players, especially on counter attack, and from what I have seen they have been pretty direct and look to be organised when they haven’t got the ball.”

