Ben Chilwell out for at least six weeks following knee ligament injury

Ben Chilwell will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The England wing-back will be out for at least six weeks with a right knee ligament injury.

N’Golo Kante will also be out of Sunday’s game with a minor knee knock.

Romelu Lukaku will be in the match squad but is not fit enough to start after a niggling ankle problem.

Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick will check on Fred and Luke Shaw ahead of the trip south.

Fred played on after twisting his ankle during Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win in Villarreal, a match Shaw missed having gone through concussion protocols for a second time this month after taking a blow to the head in last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Watford.

Captain Harry Maguire is suspended after seeing red at Vicarage Road, joining Paul Pogba, and Raphael Varane on the sidelines, with doubts also over Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Jorginho, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, McTominay, Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Cavani.