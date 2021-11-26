Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieran Dowell hands Norwich fitness boost ahead of Wolves clash

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 3.41pm
Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell has returned to training (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell has returned to training (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell could be back in contention for the Premier League match against Wolves at Carrow Road.

Dowell missed last weekend’s win over Southampton in Dean Smith’s first game as head coach through illness but has resumed training.

Centre-half Ozan Kabak has stepped up his own rehabilitation following glandular fever, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) is set to play for the under-23s again to get more match fitness and defender Christoph Zimmermann continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

Wolves will be without defender Willy Boly for the trip to Carrow Road.

The centre-back is sidelined after sustaining what boss Bruno Lage described as a muscular problem.

Bruno Jordao, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera all continue their own recoveries.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Sargent, Normann, Rashica, McLean, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Kaback, Dowell, Rupp, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Tzolis, Cantwell, Idah

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Neves, Podence, Saiss, Moutinho, Jimenez, Hwang, Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Dendoncker, Cundle, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Traore

More from The Courier