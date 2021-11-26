Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cricket must look at alcohol culture – ECB chief Tom Harrison

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 4.18pm
Alcohol-free zones at professional cricket venues will be considered as part of a plan to make cricket more welcoming to people from different cultural backgrounds (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alcohol-free zones at professional cricket venues will be considered as part of a plan to make cricket more welcoming to people from different cultural backgrounds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cricket could consider alcohol-free zones or the sale of lower-strength drinks to make stadiums welcoming to as many different cultures as possible, England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has said.

The ECB released details of the game-wide action plan to tackle racism and discrimination in the sport on Friday.

It included a commitment to deliver plans to ensure professional cricket venues are welcoming to all.

It said this should include “provision of accessible seating, food and beverage offering catering to all faiths and cultures, and the availability of facilities such as multi-faith rooms and alcohol-free zones”.

Cricket’s relationship with alcohol formed part of Azeem Rafiq’s harrowing testimony to MPs earlier this month. He says he was pressured into drinking despite it being against his religious beliefs, and even had red wine poured down his throat at the age of 15.

“We have to look at the culture of our sport,” Harrison said.

“We talk (in the plan) about welcoming environments for spectators and creating that family atmosphere in grounds that is so important to providing that inclusive environment for all manner of cultures and the multicultural nation that we now are.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison
Tom Harrison has raised the possibility of alcohol-free zones in cricket grounds (Hollie Adams/PA)

“I don’t think anything is off the table.

“All of those questions have to be asked about whether there are specific areas of grounds that you designate where people can consume alcohol, how we look at alcohol sales within grounds.

“I think there are all manner of things that could happen, whether you’re selling lower-strength alcohol.

“I don’t want to lurch to solutions here as it’s clearly something we have to do as part of our look at culture.”

