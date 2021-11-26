Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley without James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for visit of Tottenham

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 4.51pm
Burnley’s James Tarkowski will serve a one-game ban (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Burnley will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood for Sunday’s home game against Tottenham.

Defender Tarkowski and midfielder Westwood will both sit out a one-game ban after reaching five bookings.

Boss Sean Dyche expects Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra to overcome “a bit of muscle tightness”,  but Ashley Barnes will be out for several weeks due to a torn thigh muscle.

Tottenham will assess their squad following their Thursday night humiliation in Europe, where they lost to Slovenian NS Mura.

Oliver Skipp returns to Premier League action after being banned for the win against Leeds last weekend.

Cristian Romero (hamstring) is out, while Giovani Lo Celso (knock) and Steven Bergwijn (illness) will be assessed.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

