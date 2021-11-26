Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hunger not an issue for Rangers, insists skipper James Tavernier

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 5.05pm
James Tavernier says Rangers are hungry for more success (Andrew Milligan/PA)
James Tavernier says Rangers are hungry for more success (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers captain James Tavernier insists there is no lack of hunger among his team-mates.

Gers defender Connor Goldson revealed after Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Hibernian that he felt like the team had “lost a bit of hunger” and were not working as hard after becoming champions.

The team responded by reaching the Europa League knockout stage with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague on Thursday in new manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s first match in charge.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership encounter at Livingston, Tavernier said: “The boys are always hungry. They are at Rangers for a reason. They are at Rangers to be winning trophies, to be winning games every single week.

“When the boss came, I knew before his arrival the boys were really looking forward to working with him and you saw how much of that came out in the game on Thursday night.

“We carried out the game plan as best we could in the short amount of time we had, but I think it’s only going to get better the time we work together.

“The hunger, it’s one of those where the frustrations can kick in. It’s still very raw after a game.

“But the hunger is always there from the boys. That should never be in doubt.

“We are always looking to improve ourselves and Thursday night was a great example of coming off a difficult weekend to really bounce back with a strong result.”

Van Bronckhorst earlier added Dave Vos to his coaching staff as assistant manager. The team also includes former Bayern Munich striker Roy Makaay.

Vos has been working as Ajax Under-18s head coach while also doing work with the Dutch football association.

The manager said: “I spoke with Dave a couple of times this year in looking for a potential new assistant of mine. I heard really good things about him in the youth set-up of Ajax and also the royal association (KNVB).

“I wanted to talk to him and see how he thinks about football, how he develops his players

“He is a very young coach, very talented. I saw in him as a good assistant for me because I think he will help me develop the squad and the players individually.”

More from The Courier