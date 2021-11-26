Jack Grealish and Phil Foden face fitness tests ahead of West Ham clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manchester City will give fitness tests to midfielders Jack Grealish and Phil Foden ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of West Ham.

The England pair have both been sidelined with knocks, with Grealish absent since the international break and Foden missing Wednesday’s win over Paris St Germain.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still out with coronavirus, while winger-turned-striker Ferran Torres (foot) could be absent until the new year.

West Ham boss David Moyes made eight changes to the team for Thursday night’s Europa League win away to Rapid Vienna, so is expected to recall his regulars at the Etihad Stadium.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, England midfielder Declan Rice and forward Michael Antonio were among those rested but all should be back in contention.

The Irons remain without defender Angelo Ogbonna, who is starting his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Foden, Silva, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Johnson, Fornals, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahma, Areola, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Yarmolenko.