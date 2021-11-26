Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds pay tribute to ‘monumental’ Gary Speed on 10th anniversary of his death

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 5.51pm
Gary Speed made a total of 312 appearances for Leeds from 1987-96 (John Giles/PA)
Gary Speed made a total of 312 appearances for Leeds from 1987-96 (John Giles/PA)

Leeds will mark the 10th anniversary of former player Gary Speed’s death by wearing black armbands during Saturday’s Premier League game at Brighton.

Former Leeds midfielder Speed, who scored 57 goals in 312 appearances in all competitions for the club from 1987-96, was found hanged at his home in Chester on November 27, 2011, aged 42.

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad will also wear special T-shirts during the warm-up at the Amex Stadium, while captain Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas laid flowers in remembrance on Friday by Billy Bremner’s statue outside Elland Road.

Leeds said in a statement: “Such a monumental figure of the game and an amazing person, Gary will never be forgotten.

“He has a suite named in his honour at Elland Road in the East Stand, which supporters regularly fill with pride on a match day.

“Leeds United captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Stuart Dallas paid their respects by laying flowers at Bremner Square at Elland Road, while warm-up T-shirts and black armbands will be worn in Gary’s honour during our match with Brighton on Saturday.

“All of our thoughts and wishes are with Gary’s family and friends this weekend, on the 10th anniversary of his passing. A true icon of the game.”

Speed was manager of Wales at the time of his death, which stunned the sporting world.

He won 85 caps as a player for Wales and also had spells at Everton, Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield United.

