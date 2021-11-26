Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Baldwin believes Ross County can build up head of steam

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 6.29pm
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin (PA)
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin (PA)

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin believes they can build up a head of steam during five busy weeks.

County returned from an extended break to beat Hibernian 1-0 in a match that was postponed as they were looking to follow up their first cinch Premiership win of the season, a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee.

Bottom club County now host Dundee United looking to build on two wins from three matches.

Baldwin told RCFCTV: “It’s good for us now that we have a win and a clean sheet either side of the Rangers game.

“We have picked up a little bit of momentum now that we will look to take forward into the games moving forward.

“We have a lot of games coming thick and fast so that momentum can only grow and hopefully we will build on that over the Christmas period.”

More from The Courier