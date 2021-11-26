Festy Ebosele set to be available for Derby against QPR

An error occurred. Please try again.

Festy Ebosele should be fit when Derby host QPR on Monday night.

The teenager started on the right wing against Fulham on Wednesday but was forced off with cramp as the Rams earned a creditable goalless draw against the Championship leaders.

The hamstring injury Sam Baldock suffered in the home win over Bournemouth is set to keep the forward out for “a few weeks”, according to Rams boss Wayne Rooney.

Left-back Lee Buchanan will be sidelined for between six and eight weeks with the knee injury he sustained against the Cherries.

QPR will check on the fitness of captain Stefan Johansen.

The midfielder suffered an impact injury around the glute area during the midweek victory against Huddersfield and he is being assessed.

Johansen is one of four Rangers players who is being monitored ahead of the trip to Pride Park. Andre Gray (knee), Lyndon Dykes (ankle) and Moses Odubajo (hamstring) have all missed the wins over Luton and Huddersfield but manager Mark Warburton is hopeful the extra day’s break due the match being played on Monday may work in their favour.

Jordy de Wijs’ calf problem is likely to keep the defender sidelined until the new year.