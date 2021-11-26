Taylor Moore banned for Hearts clash with St Mirren

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hearts will be missing defender Taylor Moore through suspension for the clash with St Mirren following his red card at Motherwell last weekend.

His absence is likely to be offset by the return of fellow centre-back Craig Halkett after he missed the defeat at Fir Park through injury.

Liam Boyce and Michael Smith both returned last weekend so Robbie Neilson is expected to have a full squad to pick from with the exception of Moore.

St Mirren will be without Conor McCarthy after the Irish defender suffered an ankle injury against Livingston.

The centre-back is expected to be out until the new year after being told he needs surgery to fix ligament damage.

Jim Goodwin otherwise has a full squad, with Matt Millar back in contention after a calf problem.