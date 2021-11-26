Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee to miss Motherwell clash after knee surgery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee midfielder Jordan McGhee drops out for the cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell after undergoing minor knee surgery.

But Leigh Griffiths returns to the squad after missing the defeat against parent club Celtic before the international break.

Alex Jakubiak (shoulder), Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Shaun Byrne (knee) remain out while Max Anderson (niggle) is a doubt.

Motherwell have Kevin Van Veen and Jordan Roberts back in their squad after missing the win over Hearts.

Van Veen returns from suspension while Roberts could not face his parent club.

Alexander otherwise has an unchanged squad which means Mark O’Hara, Robbie Crawford, Liam Donnelly and Juhani Ojala will miss out again.