Ayo Obileye completes ban as Livingston host Rangers By Press Association November 26 2021, 8.15pm Livingston’s Ayo Obileye is suspended (Robert Perry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership contest with Rangers. Loan player Ben Williamson is unable to face his parent club and Ayo Obileye completes a two-match suspension. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly remain out along with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer). Rangers have an unchanged squad for the trip to West Lothian. Neither Leon Balogun nor Kemar Roofe are ready to return after missing games in the past week. Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing. More from The Courier Jim Goodwin has options for St Mirren’s game with Livingston No fresh injury worries as Rangers host Ross County in Premiership Celtic kept quiet by Livingston again Motherwell waiting on Juhani Ojala ahead of Rangers clash