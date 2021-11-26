Ross County set to be at full strength again for Dundee United clash By Press Association November 26 2021, 8.25pm Ross County boss Malky Mackay has a full squad (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County could have a full squad again for the cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United. County have reported no fresh injuries following the midweek win over Hibernian. Jake Vokins is looking for a Premiership debut after returning to the bench following foot surgery. Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended for United following his red card against Aberdeen. United will give Jeando Fuchs until the last minute to prove his fitness after the midfielder went off injured against the Dons. Another midfielder, Dylan Levitt, remains out with a knock along with striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) but Adrian Sporle returns from injury. More from The Courier Dundee United boss Tam Courts concocts plan to conquer improving Ross County Marc McNulty injury boost as Dundee United striker could be fit for New Year derby Tam Courts expects ‘frosty reception’ at Ross County after Show Racism The Red Card t-shirt gesture Hibernian suffer cup hangover as sub Blair Spittal scores winner for Ross County