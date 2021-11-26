Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle owners can be removed if Saudi state controls club – Richard Masters

By Press Association
November 26 2021, 9.38pm
Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club, says Premier League chief executive Richard Masters (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club.

Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who the country’s Crown Prince is chairman of – last month.

Masters said the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.

Chief executive Richard Masters says the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” over the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The issue is about control and we resolved the issue of control,” Masters told the BBC.

“There are legally-binding assurances that the state will not be in control of the club.

“If we find evidence to the contrary we can remove the consortium as owners of the club in accordance with the rules. That is understood.

“There are ways of insuring we are comfortable and satisfied, and that remains the case.”

The fall-out of the Newcastle takeover has seen Gary Hoffman step down as Premier League chairman following a backlash from clubs.

Human rights groups have also claimed the deal is an attempt to improve Saudi Arabia’s image by ‘sportswashing’ amid concerns about the country’s human rights record.

On those concerns, Masters said: “The takeover has gone through and we have to be comfortable that all the things we do at the Premier League will be preserved under the new ownership.

“You can’t have one rule for one and one for another and so Newcastle will be run on the right basis.

“The club itself is abiding by the key criteria and to my satisfaction they are.

Gary Hoffman Handout Photo
Gary Hoffman stepped down as chairman of the Premier League after a backlash from clubs following the Newcastle takeover (Premier League)

“PIF are an investor in many other companies in this country and maybe football is being targeted and talked about in a different way.

“I can’t choose who is chairing a football club. The owners test doesn’t let us take a view on that.”

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch has chaired a study into English football and believes the Newcastle takeover would have been “stress-tested more” by the independent regulator proposed in the fan-led review.

Last month 18 Premier League clubs backed a move to temporarily block Newcastle doing any new deals linked to their Saudi ownership, something director Amanda Staveley admitted had come as a “shock” and which had given the club “a big battering”.

The PA news agency understands that ban on owner-related sponsorship deals has been extended until December 14, due to the volume of work involved in finalising a new proposal.

