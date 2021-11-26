Problems in front of goal are hurting West Brom, admits Valerien Ismael

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael admitted a lack of firepower is costing his team after the 10-man Baggies drew 0-0 against Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns.

Albion, who had Jayson Molumby sent off in the 71st minute, created four big chances but failed to break the deadlock and have only won one of their last six games.

“We are really strong defensively but our issue at the minute is to cross the line,” said Ismael.

“We had four big chances – Darnell Furlong, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant and at the end Jordan Hugill – so I think the picture is we’re struggling to score goals.

“It was a really frustrating evening again. We were in control and we didn’t concede a big chance from Forest.”

Hugill’s chance at the death was as good as anything they created and Ismael is looking for all his players to show a ruthless streak.

“We are well prepared and we have the game plan,” added Ismael.

“The next thing is the players have to take responsibility for the performance.

“We try to create momentum and football is all about winning games and we have to score goals.

“The chances are there and we are strong defensively and we’re really strong on set-pieces, but we need to get the results.”

Forest manager Steve Cooper was ‘annoyed’ with his side’s performance after being on the back foot for much of the game.

“We didn’t play with enough intensity or urgency and maybe lacked a bit of belief,” said Cooper.

“I know it’s three games in a week, which can be tough physically, but it was the same for West Brom.

“I thought we could play better than we did and I’m slightly annoyed with it.

“We are a better team than that. I can’t apologise for wanting the best all the time.

“The players are feeling it as well. There’s nothing wrong with challenging them to do better.”

Until Molumby’s red card, West Brom had looked the more likely scorers.

Alex Mowatt drove narrowly wide and Diangana’s low shot was tipped away by goalkeeper Brice Samba.

Furlong blazed over a left-footed effort from 10 yards out before Grant’s curling free-kick flew a yard over.

After the break, Grant flashed a rising strike over and then Callum Robinson’s shot was blocked by Joe Worrall.

The game suddenly turned Forest’s way when Brennan Johnson’s angled shot looped up off Matt Clarke and Sam Johnstone tipped the ball over.

Molumby was sent off after lunging in on substitute Joe Lolley just 10 minutes after rugby tackling an opponent to the floor.

Forest had the chance to snatch it but Ryan Yates bulleted a header over from Lolley’s corner before Hugill cleared the crossbar.