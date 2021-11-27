Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2014: Australia batter Phillip Hughes dies at age of 25

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.01am
Phillip Hughes died after being struck by a ball on his neck during a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney (Gareth Copley/PA)
The cricket world was left in shock on this day in 2014 following the death of Australia batter Phillip Hughes, aged 25.

Hughes died from a brain haemorrhage, two days after being struck on the top of his neck by a ball while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in Sydney.

The former Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcestershire opener was hit by a delivery from bowler Sean Abbott and never regained consciousness.

Tributes were left outside Sydney Cricket Ground in memory of Phillip Hughes
Tributes were left outside Sydney Cricket Ground in memory of Phillip Hughes (Jennifer Cockerall/PA)

Australia team doctor Peter Brukner later confirmed that Hughes, who had been wearing a helmet, died as a result of “vertebral artery dissection”.

At the end of a five-day inquest two years later, New South Wales coroner Michael Barnes concluded that nobody was to blame for Hughes’ death.

Mr Barnes said there had been no “malicious intent” from Abbott and “no failure” to enforce the laws of the game in respect to short-pitched deliveries.

