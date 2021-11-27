Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dwight McNeil working hard to adapt to Burnley’s pressing needs

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 9.01am
Burnley’s Dwight McNeil is in his fourth full season as a regular starter (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Burnley’s Dwight McNeil is in his fourth full season as a regular starter (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil has been putting in the hard yards in his bid to become a better player.

McNeil, who turned 22 this week, is already in his fourth full season as a regular starter for the Clarets and is poised to make his 109th Premier League appearance in Sunday’s home game against Tottenham.

He said he has made a concerted effort to improve his off-the-ball game and Sean Dyche’s side are reaping the benefits.

McNeil, a big Marvel superhero fan who celebrated his birthday on Monday with a Spiderman cake, said: “I think I’m doing that side of the game better and I want to continue getting better.

“As I’ve been playing, as I’ve been learning, I know that the team I’m in at the minute, the way we play, we won’t have the ball in most games as much as other teams.

“You’ve to work as hard without the ball as you do when you have it, especially in our team, it’s so important.”

McNeil has been key to Burnley’s pressing game-plan this season, regularly winning back possession for his side high up the pitch.

“It’s all about reading the game and anticipating the pass that the opposition can play and having those pressing triggers,” he said.

“We know how good teams are in the Premier League and you’ve got to press at the right moments.

“You can’t press in ones or twos because teams can pick you off and that’s the moment they’re looking for.”

McNeil’s hard work has not gone unnoticed by his manager. Dyche said: “Dwight can play in a number of positions, can be creative, he’s still relatively young really and he plays a lot of football.

“People forget that. Other young players play nowhere near the amount of football he plays and he’s becoming a very rounded, very good player.”

The arrival of versatile Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet in August for £12.85million from Lyon has eased the burden on McNeil as an attacking outlet.

Cornet has hit the ground running at Turf Moor, scoring five goals in his first seven Premier League appearances.

McNeil said: “Obviously coming in from a different country it can be difficult, but he’s grasped the opportunity.

“I think he’s been fantastic, for us and for himself, and we all hope it continues for him.”

When asked if Dyche’s current side was the most exciting he had been part of, McNeil added: “Yes, definitely. Since I’ve been here I think it’s the most technical and the most enjoyable I’ve been in.”

Burnley are bidding to extend their unbeaten league run to four games on Sunday and victory could lift them out of the bottom three.