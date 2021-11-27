Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
There’s nothing magic – Thomas Frank downplays importance of experience

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 10.02am
Brentford manager Thomas Frank locks horns with Rafael Benitez this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Brentford manager Thomas Frank locks horns with Rafael Benitez this weekend (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Frank has questioned the importance of experience as his Brentford side continue to adapt to life in the top flight when they face Everton on Sunday.

Frank may have good cause to downplay longevity as he prepares to come up Rafael Benitez, who celebrated his 1,0000 game as a manager just one week after the Dane took charge of Brentford in December 2016.

Frank is a huge admirer of Benitez, whom he rates as “one of the best in the world” despite his recent travails on Merseyside, but believes that on the pitch the gulf in Premier League minutes will count for nothing.

Frank, whose side snapped a four-game losing streak in last week’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle, said: “Experience is good in certain spells, and understanding can come into a spell when we don’t get points for four games in a row.

“Every game is a huge experience and a huge occasion, but after that it is just another match that I badly want to win.

“There’s nothing magic – I think sometimes you can give it too much importance.”

Brentford go into the game looking for their first home win since the opening day of the season, while pressure is continuing to mount on Benitez whose side have now failed to win in six.

“Rafa is a great manager – to manage more than 1,000 games is a great achievement, especially when he has done it in several countries with top clubs across the world.

“The way he sets up his team tactically, and changes them, he is a brilliant manager and one of the best in the world.”

Frank is adamant that despite the recent dip in form he will not deviate from his high-pressing style, and will instead focus on achieving a consistency of performance.

“It’s all about consistency and doing what we’ve done well so far – we are scoring goals, we are creating chances, and to consistently still press high and be aggressive,” added Frank.

“In general you gain confidence from three things – training well, performing well, and the result. In general this has been good so we just need to keep it up.

“In general we just do what we do, train and prepare and check out the next opponents, because I think we want to be pretty level – not too up, not too down.

“Just keep it the same and go out and perform. The important thing is to be positive and to be brave.”

