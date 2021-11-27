Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fulham drop points at Preston after controversial Ched Evans equaliser

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 2.39pm
Ched Evans celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ched Evans celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)

A controversial equaliser from substitute Ched Evans earned Preston a deserved 1-1 draw against Championship leaders Fulham.

Evans bundled home from close range with 18 minutes to go, but Fulham players protested vociferously as they believed a handball offence was committed just before the ball hit the net.

A draw was probably a fair outcome at the end of an entertaining clash which saw chances at both ends.

It was no real surprise to see pace-setters Fulham firmly on the offensive in the opening stages as they looked to return to winning ways following their midweek draw at rock-bottom Derby.

Tosin Adarabioyo planted an early header wide while there was an opportunity at the other end, only for Ben Whiteman to fire a free-kick straight at Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

The visitors continued to probe and they grabbed a breakthrough in the 15th minute.

It was a routine set-piece situation that brought the goal, with Jean Michael Seri curling in a low cross from a free-kick on the right and skipper Tim Ream darting to volley home from inside the six-yard box.

All the quality in possession was coming from Fulham and that was highlighted in the 25th minute when Preston striker Emil Riis struggled to direct his shot after meeting Whiteman’s smart pass.

Fulham then went close again when Adarabioyo volleyed off target after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s free-kick strike hit the defensive wall.

North End kept plugging away themselves and just past the half-hour mark both Riis and Whiteman forced Rodak into action.

By the end of the opening period, North End had impressively dragged themselves back into contention but Ream’s well-worked strike remained the difference.

The hosts continued their encouraging momentum at the start of the second period.

They almost levelled when Sean Maguire flicked Whiteman’s free-kick – awarded for Antonee Robinson’s crude challenge on Tom Barkhuizen – towards goal, only to be denied by Adarabioyo’s close-range block.

Riis then curled in an exquisite strike which was gathered by Rodak at the second attempt.

Fulham responded with Harry Wilson forcing Daniel Iversen into a decent save as the game continued to heat up.

North End again went close on the hour mark when Ali McCann drove a shot narrowly past the upright, as the Championship leaders were under the cosh.

Fulham’s attacks were becoming more and more sporadic, though Fabio Carvalho lashed in an angled effort which was not far off target.

Preston then grabbed their hotly disputed leveller in the 72nd minute as Evans bundled home Whiteman’s inswinging corner. However, the Fulham contingent appeared convinced that Riis had handled just before the ball reached the substitute.

Preston’s tails were up and skipper Alan Browne drove an angled effort just over the top, but neither side could find a late winner.

More from The Courier