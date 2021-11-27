Rhys Oates strikes late to give Mansfield win at Crawley

An error occurred. Please try again.

A late goal from Rhys Oates gave Mansfield only their second away league win of the season with a 2-1 victory at inconsistent Crawley.

Oates settled the issue 17 minutes from time after James Tilley had cancelled out Ollie Hawkins’ first-half opener.

The match marked the fourth anniversary of the tragic death of former Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy, and there was a minutes’ applause with John Yems’ side wearing black armbands.

Mansfield threatened early on when midfielder Ryan Stirk had a goal-bound shot deflected over the bar following a corner by the recalled George Lapslie.

Stirk’s superb ball into the box led to Hawkins giving Stags the lead on 24 minutes with his fifth goal of the season.

The former Ipswich striker steered the ball home from close range and Crawley keeper Glenn Morris denied the visitors another moments later by diving to save a low shot from Stephen McLaughlin.

Midfielder Tilley levelled with his second goal in three games just after the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 yards after Jake Hessenthaler’s assist.

Defender Elliott Hewitt sliced a great chance wide for Mansfield after Hessenthaler fired against the post at the other end with keeper Nathan Bishop beaten.

A fine through ball from Hawkins allowed the recalled Oates to steer his fourth goal of the season as Stags regained the lead on 72 minutes.

Crawley top scorer Kwesi Appiah almost rescued a point for Reds in stoppage time when his header came back off the crossbar.