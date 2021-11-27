Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rhys Oates strikes late to give Mansfield win at Crawley

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.01pm
Crawley took on Mansfield (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crawley took on Mansfield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A late goal from Rhys Oates gave Mansfield only their second away league win of the season with a 2-1 victory at inconsistent Crawley.

Oates settled the issue 17 minutes from time after James Tilley had cancelled out Ollie Hawkins’ first-half opener.

The match marked the fourth anniversary of the tragic death of former Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy, and there was a minutes’ applause with John Yems’ side wearing black armbands.

Mansfield threatened early on when midfielder Ryan Stirk had a goal-bound shot deflected over the bar following a corner by the recalled George Lapslie.

Stirk’s superb ball into the box led to Hawkins giving Stags the lead on 24 minutes with his fifth goal of the season.

The former Ipswich striker steered the ball home from close range and Crawley keeper Glenn Morris denied the visitors another moments later by diving to save a low shot from Stephen McLaughlin.

Midfielder Tilley levelled with his second goal in three games just after the break, unleashing an unstoppable shot from 25 yards after Jake Hessenthaler’s assist.

Defender Elliott Hewitt sliced a great chance wide for Mansfield after Hessenthaler fired against the post at the other end with keeper Nathan Bishop beaten.

A fine through ball from Hawkins allowed the recalled Oates to steer his fourth goal of the season as Stags regained the lead on 72 minutes.

Crawley top scorer Kwesi Appiah almost rescued a point for Reds in stoppage time when his header came back off the crossbar.