Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lukas Jutkiewicz jumps off bench to bag Birmingham’s winner against Blackpool

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.07pm
Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Birmingham’s Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz dragged Birmingham out of the mire by scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Blackpool at St Andrew’s.

The 32-year-old striker netted in the 81st minute from only Birmingham’s second effort on target in a game of few chances.

But it was a dream full debut for 17-year-old midfielder Jordan James, whose header teed Jutkiewicz up.

Up until then Blackpool had looked the more likely scorers, but they were foiled by goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and denied a possible penalty as they made it five games without a win.

Blues went close to taking the lead after 40 seconds – and some fans briefly thought they had.

Jeremie Bela unleashed an angled shot from 25 yards that hit the side-netting after it initially looked like it might have drifted inside the stanchion.

Blackpool then got into a mess entirely of their own making.

A combination of two defenders flicked on a long throw-in from Marc Roberts towards their own goal and goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw was forced to tip the ball over the bar.

But from then on, Blackpool went on to dominate the rest of the first half.

The visitors’ first attack saw them go close as Gary Madine stabbed over after getting ahead of Roberts to Keshi Anderson’s left-wing cross.

Blackpool had a sniff of two chances in quick succession before going desperately close to the opening goal.

Another Anderson cross searched out Demetri Mitchell rushing in to pounce but Sarkic was on to it in a flash.

Left-back Reece James then advanced forward but his low angled drive was well wide.

Birmingham invited pressure on themselves when Kristian Pedersen pulled down Kenny Dougall and was booked.

From the resulting free-kick, Mitchell’s effort curled agonisingly wide.

Reece James tried his luck again from distance with another low drive – this time fully 30 yards – but his effort was wayward and drifted well off target.

Blues created the first opening of the second half but it came to nothing.

Scott Hogan briefly got clear only to check and try to find strike partner Troy Deeney but his pass was cut out.

Blackpool responded with the best attack of the game that brought the first serious save from Sarkic.

Substitute Josh Bowler exchanged passes with Owen Dale down the right and his left-footed effort was diverted behind off the foot of Sarkic.

It looked like Blackpool might have had a case for a penalty in the 77th minute.

Substitute Shayne Lavery burst into the box only to take a tumble under a challenge from Ivan Sunjic but the referee waved play on.

Blues made Blackpool pay for not turning their earlier dominance into goals by snatching the lead.

The ball came off Jutkiewicz’s thigh after Jordan James glanced on Pedersen’s cross.

More from The Courier