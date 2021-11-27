Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Ajiboye nets winner as Sutton hang on against Barrow

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.15pm
Matt Gray’s Sutton saw off Barrow (Aaron Chown/PA)
Matt Gray’s Sutton saw off Barrow (Aaron Chown/PA)

David Ajiboye secured Sutton a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two victory in this meeting between the last two winners of the National League.

Ajiboye’s fourth goal of the campaign after 16 minutes keeps Matt Gray’s side in the division’s play-off picture.

But Barrow’s third successive league defeat without scoring leaves Mark Cooper’s side anxiously looking over their shoulders.

The Cumbrians, however, should have secured at least a point from this first ever EFL meeting with their hosts.

Ajiboye curled in a delightful left-footed finish, but only after Offrande Zanzala’s first presentable chance was saved by Dean Bouzanis.

The ex-Carlisle striker missed another glorious opportunity soon after Sutton’s match-winner.

And Barrow were left to rue those misses as Sutton were left hanging on for a second successive home win.

Paul Farman saved from Ajiboye and Omar Bugiel, but the visitors created the better opportunities. Bouzanis saved from Josh Gordon and tipped over Robbie Gotts’ effort, while Barrow also brought on defender Mark Elllis as a striker as they chased an equaliser.

More from The Courier