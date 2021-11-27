David Ajiboye nets winner as Sutton hang on against Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Ajiboye secured Sutton a 1-0 Sky Bet League Two victory in this meeting between the last two winners of the National League.

Ajiboye’s fourth goal of the campaign after 16 minutes keeps Matt Gray’s side in the division’s play-off picture.

But Barrow’s third successive league defeat without scoring leaves Mark Cooper’s side anxiously looking over their shoulders.

The Cumbrians, however, should have secured at least a point from this first ever EFL meeting with their hosts.

Ajiboye curled in a delightful left-footed finish, but only after Offrande Zanzala’s first presentable chance was saved by Dean Bouzanis.

The ex-Carlisle striker missed another glorious opportunity soon after Sutton’s match-winner.

And Barrow were left to rue those misses as Sutton were left hanging on for a second successive home win.

Paul Farman saved from Ajiboye and Omar Bugiel, but the visitors created the better opportunities. Bouzanis saved from Josh Gordon and tipped over Robbie Gotts’ effort, while Barrow also brought on defender Mark Elllis as a striker as they chased an equaliser.