Yann Songo’o equaliser denies Keith Hill first win as Scunthorpe boss

Keith Hill is still looking for his first win as Scunthorpe manager after Yann Songo’o’s second-half equaliser earned Bradford a 1-1 draw.

Scunthorpe had made the most of having the strong wind behind them in the first half.

Alfie Beestin worried Bradford from two free-kicks, centre-half Emmanuel Onariase volleying over from close range and then Aaron Jarvis clearing the bar with a free header.

Bradford goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell scrambled at his near post to prevent a Beestin corner sneaking in before the pressure paid off five minutes before the break.

Ross Millen picked out Jarvis, who sent his header across O’Donnell to give Scunthorpe a deserved lead.

Bradford nearly took advantage of the elements when substitute Theo Robinson stabbed across goal.

But they levelled after 67 minutes, Songo’o stooping to head in Callum Cooke’s corner.

Bradford’s Alex Gilliead then almost scored against his former club when he hit a post from 20 yards.

But Scunthorpe were also denied by the woodwork as Millen’s cross ricocheted off Alex Perry and bounced off the bar.