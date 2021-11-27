Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lincoln players booed off by their own fans as Imps lose at home to Accrington

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.21pm
Colby Bishop opened the scoring for Accrington at Lincoln (Martin Rickett/PA)
Colby Bishop opened the scoring for Accrington at Lincoln (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lincoln were booed off by their own fans after losing 1-0 to Accrington and failing to score for a third consecutive game.

A close-range effort from Stanley’s Colby Bishop proved the difference between the two sides.

The best of the action in a truly dismal first half came after just four minutes when Stanley’s Ethan Hamilton curled wide following Sean McConville’s corner.

At the other end isolated young striker Freddie Draper blazed over, before Chris Maguire’s tame effort proved the first shot on target after 31 minutes.

Two minutes after the break a mistake by visiting goalkeeper Toby Savin gifted Lewis Fiorini the ball in the penalty area, but he could only roll the ball across the face of goal with no team-mate on hand to connect.

The deadlock was broken in the 55th minute, however, when Hamilton’s shot from distance was palmed away by Josh Griffiths, but Bishop reacted quickest to tap Stanley ahead.

Seamus Conneely then went close to a second 12 minutes later, but Griffiths tipped his curling effort behind.

The Imps improved slightly in the closing stages and went close through Draper, who headed two Maguire crosses narrowly over.

