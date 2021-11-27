Burton make it back-to-back wins as Doncaster’s struggles continue

Second-half goals from Tom O’Connor and Daniel Jebbison eased Burton to a comfortable 2-0 victory over struggling Doncaster.

Both sides struggled to create opportunities in the bitter and windy conditions but Albion started briskly looking to build on their midweek victory over Accrington.

In a frustrating half it was Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg who was twice called upon to keep his side level as defenders Tom Hamer and Ryan Leak both tested him from scrappy situations inside the Doncaster penalty area.

Albion continued to press and they got their reward 10 minutes after the break when O’Connor’s curling free-kick evaded everyone inside the six-yard box and ended up in the back of the net.

Dahlberg denied Jonny Smith, who then saw an effort bounce back off the inside of the post, before Jebbison made it two acrobatically firing in from close range. Referee Peter Wright waved away offside claims as the ball came off a Rovers defender to hand the young striker his sixth goal of the season.