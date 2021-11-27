Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt O’Riley brace helps MK Dons claim convincing win at Morecambe

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.29pm
Matt O’Riley (left) scored twice for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)
Matt O’Riley (left) scored twice for MK Dons (Tim Goode/PA)

MK Dons produced a clinical display in front of goal to beat Morecambe 4-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Mo Eisa opened the scoring before a Matt O’Riley brace either side of Harry Darling’s effort saw the Dons return to winning ways in style following their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors, who have now won four of five in League One, took the lead with their first threatening move after 23 minutes.

Eisa ran on to a long ball and showed great composure to cut inside Ryan Delaney and produce a neat finish past Jokull Andresson.

Morecambe looked to hit back with Jonah Ayunga drilling a shot across goal that just needed a touch but it was Liam Manning’s side who found the target again five minutes before the break.

Scott Twine’s cross was only half-cleared by Anthony O’Connor and O’Riley finished from eight yards out to make it 2-0.

The home side started the second half well and Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher produced two superb saves in quick succession to deny Arthur Gnahoua and Alfie McCalmont.

But the Shrimps’ attempted fightback was ended with a third goal for the Dons when Darling headed home a Twine corner from close range in the 64th minute.

The Dons’ fourth goal came eight minutes from time with a quickly-taken free-kick that saw Twine through on goal before teeing up O’Riley for his second with a fine finish to beat Andresson from just inside the box.

