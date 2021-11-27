Matt O’Riley brace helps MK Dons claim convincing win at Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons produced a clinical display in front of goal to beat Morecambe 4-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Mo Eisa opened the scoring before a Matt O’Riley brace either side of Harry Darling’s effort saw the Dons return to winning ways in style following their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors, who have now won four of five in League One, took the lead with their first threatening move after 23 minutes.

Eisa ran on to a long ball and showed great composure to cut inside Ryan Delaney and produce a neat finish past Jokull Andresson.

Morecambe looked to hit back with Jonah Ayunga drilling a shot across goal that just needed a touch but it was Liam Manning’s side who found the target again five minutes before the break.

Scott Twine’s cross was only half-cleared by Anthony O’Connor and O’Riley finished from eight yards out to make it 2-0.

The home side started the second half well and Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher produced two superb saves in quick succession to deny Arthur Gnahoua and Alfie McCalmont.

But the Shrimps’ attempted fightback was ended with a third goal for the Dons when Darling headed home a Twine corner from close range in the 64th minute.

The Dons’ fourth goal came eight minutes from time with a quickly-taken free-kick that saw Twine through on goal before teeing up O’Riley for his second with a fine finish to beat Andresson from just inside the box.