Yeovil hit back to draw as Dover’s search for first win of the season goes on

Adi Yussuf’s second-half equaliser denied Dover their first win of the season as they drew 1-1 at Yeovil.

Dover took the lead through TJ Bramble early in the game before Yussuf netted the equaliser.

Dover took the lead two minutes into the game after Grant Smith was unable to deal with Bramble’s cross which found the net.

The hosts came close when Yussuf set up Charlie Wakefield, who missed a chance at the back post.

Dale Gorman nearly levelled the scores but his free-kick took a deflection and sailed wide.

Another Gorman free-kick caused bother just after half-time after being cleared off the line before Luke Wilkinson’s follow-up was cleared.

Yeovil found the equaliser in the 77th minute through Yussuf to share the spoils.