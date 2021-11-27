Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Yeovil hit back to draw as Dover’s search for first win of the season goes on

Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.29pm
Yeovil drew with Dover (John Walton/PA)

Adi Yussuf’s second-half equaliser denied Dover their first win of the season as they drew 1-1 at Yeovil.

Dover took the lead through TJ Bramble early in the game before Yussuf netted the equaliser.

Dover took the lead two minutes into the game after Grant Smith was unable to deal with Bramble’s cross which found the net.

The hosts came close when Yussuf set up Charlie Wakefield, who missed a chance at the back post.

Dale Gorman nearly levelled the scores but his free-kick took a deflection and sailed wide.

Another Gorman free-kick caused bother just after half-time after being cleared off the line before Luke Wilkinson’s follow-up was cleared.

Yeovil found the equaliser in the 77th minute through Yussuf to share the spoils.

