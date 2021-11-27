Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamille Matt at the double as 10-man Forest Green floor Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.29pm
Jamille Matt celebrates scoring Forest Green’s second goal against Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jamille Matt celebrates scoring Forest Green's second goal against Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ten-man Forest Green gained the West Country derby day bragging rights over Bristol Rovers after a Jamille Matt brace secured a 2-0 win and extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Matt opened the scoring in the first half and added a second after the break from the penalty spot as Rob Edwards’ side finished the game with 10 men following a Udoka Godwin-Malife red card on 63 minutes.

Forest Green bossed the game from the start and finally unlocked Bristol Rovers as Ben Stevenson’s pass released the scampering Matt, who ran through to plant the ball under James Belshaw after 20 minutes.

Matty Stevens then nodded onto the bar from a Stevenson cross as Forest Green turned up the heat.

Rovers started the second half with intent and were given hope when Forest Green were reduced to 10 after Udoka Godwin-Malife received a second yellow for a push on Harry Anderson.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it was Belshaw who denied Jack Aitchison, getting across to block.

Matt bagged his second and 10th of the season from the spot with 13 minutes eft to go, drilling beyond Belshaw after Antony Evans was adjudged to have handled Ebou Adams’ strike.

