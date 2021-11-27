Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Jordan Obita earns Wycombe a point at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.39pm
Anis Mehmeti celebrates scoring Wycombe’s opener (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Anis Mehmeti celebrates scoring Wycombe’s opener (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jordan Obita’s free-kick earned Wycombe a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Chairboys broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Anis Mehmeti’s shot took a wicked deflection off Callum Paterson.

The players left the field for a short while moments later as a fan received medical attention.

The Owls dominated after that and equalised in the ninth minute of added time at the end of the first half. Jack Hunt’s throw-in found Lee Gregory and he unselfishly squared the ball to Olamide Shodipo for a simple finish.

Wednesday started the second half on the front foot and went in front in the 50th minute. Josh Windass’ shot from distance had enough power to beat goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The home side pushed hard for a third but Wycombe weathered the storm and levelled after 65 minutes when Obita’s free-kick flew into the top corner.

Both sides had chances to win it but the spoils were shared on an eventful afternoon.

