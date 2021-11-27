Max Taylor earns a point for Rochdale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rochdale and Exeter shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at the Crown Oil Arena.

The home side bossed the first half with Conor Grant and Aaron Morley seeing early efforts blocked and Scott Brown saving Josh Andrews’ effort.

Dale had a golden opportunity to take the lead on the half hour when they were awarded a spot kick, Josh Key having taken Grant’s legs from beneath him. Jake Beesley sent Scott Brown the wrong way only see the ball strike the foot of the post.

With the wind at their backs after the interval, Exeter grew into the contest and took the lead after 59 minutes, Matt Jay’s floated delivery headed home by George Ray.

The home side deservedly drew level 10 minutes later when Morley teed up former Manchester United trainee Max Taylor, and the young defender fired home a rocket of a shot from 20 yards.

Dale came close to winning the game when a thumping drive from Andrews smacked against the post while at the other end Jay Lynch did well to keep out Padraig Amond.