Adam Marriott nets stoppage-time winner for Barnet at Woking By Press Association November 27 2021, 5.47pm Barnet won 2-1 at Woking (Catherine Ivill/PA) Adam Marriott's stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 victory for Barnet at Woking. The hosts went ahead after only two minutes through a header from Joe McNerney. Barnet equalised just before the half-hour mark when Marriott headed in off the crossbar from a corner. And Marriott won it at the death when he tapped home Serhat Tasdemir's cross at the far post.