I thought we did enough to win the game – Rotherham boss Paul Warne

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 5.53pm
Rotherham manager Paul Warne was disappointed not to get all three points at Oxford (Nick Potts/PA)
Rotherham boss Paul Warne was disappointed not to have come away with all three points after his Sky Bet League One leaders were held 0-0 at Covid-hit Oxford.

Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo both headed against the woodwork in the first half as Rotherham looked for the breakthrough.

But Oxford created the better chances in the second period, only to be denied by Millers keeper Viktor Johansson.

Warne said: “It’s just disappointing we didn’t score.

“There haven’t been too many games this year where we haven’t scored.”

The draw extended the Millers’ unbeaten run to 15 in all competitions but Wigan have now joined them at the top of the table on 38 points.

Warne added: “We had two unbelievable chances in the first half and we were unlucky to hit the woodwork twice.

“All in all I thought we did enough to win the game but I suppose the scoreline suggests that we didn’t.

“Our fans appreciated the effort the lads put in. I just think it felt like one of those days where we weren’t going to score.

“The strong wind had a big effect on both teams. It affected us switching the ball at times and it affected the precision of all set-pieces. But Oxford would probably say it affected them more. It just spoiled the game a bit.

“I came here with the most attacking side I could. In fairness to Oxford they defended resolutely.”

Oxford too are on a decent run, having suffered just one defeat in their last 10 league matches, and they did not let the fact they were again missing a host of players prevent them from pushing the leaders all the way.

United boss Karl Robinson said: “I was having a chat with our former Oxford United manager Brian Horton before the game and this was one of those Brian would have loved because it was all about grit and determination from us, and there haven’t been so many occasions when we’ve said that.

“Apart from the Ladapo chance I don’t think they created a lot to trouble us, but this midfield three that Rotherham have got is as dominant as you will get in this division, and for us to match them is a great achievement.

“It was a windy old day and today was not about being nice and pretty.

“When you think we’ve got seven players not here, to do what we’ve done this week and get four points from two games is a great testament to the team and great credit to the players.

“It was a very honest, hard-working point, and a fair point. And we finished the game strongly.

“With all that we’ve gone through the last few days – it’s been a really hard week for all of us – I don’t think anyone could turn their nose up at getting a point against the league leaders.”

