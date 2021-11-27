Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson left to rue Craig Bryson red card

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.03pm
Craig Bryson earned a costly red card (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admitted Craig Bryson’s red card cost his side the game after they fell to a late 2-1 defeat by Hibernian.

Liam Gordon headed Saints into the lead in the 40th minute of a tight first half in Perth, but Bryson handed Hibs a lifeline in first-half stoppage-time.

The 35-year-old midfielder was on a booking for a foul on Ryan Porteous when he went in for a bouncing ball with a studs-up challenge which left Joe Newell clutching his lower leg. There was zero doubt referee Euan Anderson would get his cards out again and the red followed a second yellow.

Davidson said: “The first half wasn’t a great game, both teams struggled a little bit. It was a bit of a bonus getting the lead, but ultimately the sending-off cost us the game.

“It was two bookings. He has taken a bad first touch and gone in, and nowadays that sort of tackle turns into a booking. It’s unlike Craig to do that and unfortunately it put our backs against the wall.

“He knows himself. I always thought it would be a tight game. Both teams play similar formations, so it was always going to be one-v-one situations, so to go a man down made it really difficult for us.

“Second half we defended our box really well and Zander (Clark) pulled off one great save, but I thought we were going to get there. We were a little bit sloppy for the last goal.”

Hibs head coach Jack Ross praised his side for keeping the faith as they ended a five-match losing streak in the league.

They had to be patient, hitting the frame of the goal three times and having two Kevin Nisbet goals disallowed.

But they got there in the end with Jamie Murphy setting up Nisbet to slot home in the 83rd minute before netting himself three minutes later after a brilliant assist from fellow substitute Scott Allan.

Ross said: “With the run we have been on, we would have taken any sort of win, and we got that.

“I also think the manner of the performance was absolutely deserved, in both halves of the game. The result was the be all and end all, but it was a really good performance.

“We spoke beforehand, when you lose that number of games consecutively, sometimes you feel within the group that they are losing faith in what you do. But it’s not felt like that. They have been very upbeat and bright and I think they showed that, even in the first half.

“The second half they had to show a lot of trust because, with the exception of maybe a five-minute spell around 70 minutes when they got a bit frantic, I thought we were excellent and created so many opportunities. Thankfully we got there in the end.”