Home Sport

Port Vale end barren spell with win over Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.05pm
Ben Garrity (PA)
Ben Garrity (PA)

Ben Garrity and Tom Pett scored Port Vale’s goals as they beat visitors Hartlepool 2-0.

Having slipped from second in the table during the course of a three-game winless run, Garrity’s first-half goal and a fine solo effort from Pett late in the day stopped the rot at the expense of a toothless Pools side.

Both sides struggled to trouble their opponents’ defences in the opening half-hour, with long-range shots from Vale’s David Worrall and Hartlepool’s Nicky Featherstone – both of which comfortably cleared the bar – all they could muster between them.

But, after that incident-free start to the game came the first goal. The menacing David Amoo got to the byline and sent a teasing ball across goal where Garrity’s scuffed finish was enough to bundle the ball past Ben Killip and over the line.

The hosts went close to doubling their lead midway through the second half when a fine passing move resulted in Pett volleying over the bar.

James Gibbons and Dan Jones forced good saves out of Killip while Hartlepool were unable to register a single shot on target at the other end.

And, with time ticking down, Pett skipped past some weak challenges before drilling in the second to secure the Valiants’ victory.