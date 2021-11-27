Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tony Mowbray thrilled with Blackburn response to Fulham thrashing

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.07pm
Tony Mowbray’s side are up to fourth (Nick Potts/PA)
Tony Mowbray’s side are up to fourth (Nick Potts/PA)

Tony Mowbray has hailed Blackburn’s reaction to their 7-0 thumping by Fulham earlier this month after a 1-0 win over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium moved Rovers up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Reda Khadra scored the winning goal with an excellent finish which was drilled into the bottom left corner past a diving Adam Davies.

It’s a defeat that means Stoke slipped out of the play-off spots.

Mowbray said: “At half-time, I was unhappy with where we put the ball. We were playing with the wind in the second half and what we said was to shoot with the wind. If you get a yard, whack it and shoot low.

“Reda is a great kid and I feel as though he’s still learning about the mentality to play for this team and yet he still has amazing attributes that we have to give him the opportunity to play.

“With that pace, the rocket of a right-foot – he did a job for us today and we’re delighted he did.

“With total respect to Romaine Sawyers and Mario Vrancic, they’re wonderful footballers but they’re not as mobile as Joe Rothwell and we needed him out there today. He showed moments where he can run away from people.

“In the Championship it’s very hard to win games and I’ve talked long and hard about the mentality of this group of players and how wonderful they are. It’s good to see a lot of young lads in the dressing room happy and bouncing tonight and proud of each other.”

Mowbray also addressed how his team have bounced back from the 7-0 thrashing they received at the hands of Fulham with his side unbeaten in four games since.

“I was brought up on a council estate in a steel town and when somebody punches you in the face, you have to fight back,” Mowbray said.

“I expect my team to react after defeats and I know that was a heavy defeat. We were short on centre-halves then and we put it behind us very quickly. I haven’t done anything, they’ve reacted because they’re good human beings and good guys.”

Michael O’Neill expressed his anger towards the officials and decisions made by the referee after they suffered their second loss in a row.

“I think we played quite well in the first half in difficult conditions. We tried to build the game and it was difficult for the players,” O’Neill said.

“Ultimately, the game was decided by one moment and it was always going to be that kind of game I felt. And unfortunately, Blackburn had that moment.

“If you look at the goal really, Mario puts in a strike that’s on target and it takes two deflections and the referee, in his wisdom, decides to award a goal-kick.

“The ball was kicked forward, we have to defend that and I think Romaine picks it up and plays it to Ben (Wilmot) and his clearance was closed down and the next thing is the ball is in your net.

“It was a good finish from the lad (Khadra) but ultimately we should have been asking Blackburn to defend a corner as opposed to us having to defend a goal-kick and that’s what leads to the goal.

“It’s disappointing from that aspect and it’s a poor decision from the referee. One of many.

More from The Courier