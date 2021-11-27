Ian Evatt pleased with Bolton’s character after draw against Cheltenham

Bolton boss Ian Evatt praised the way his side fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against Cheltenham but felt they deserved more.

Elias Kachunga scored Wanderers’ second equaliser, a fine effort which saw him curl the ball beyond Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders in the 58th minute.

The lively Alfie May bagged both Cheltenham goals, his first in the 14th minute as he latched onto a pass from Dan Crowley.

Bolton initially drew level in the 26th minute through Xavier Amaechi, before May restored the Robins’ lead at the end of the first half.

“It was one that got away,” said Evatt, who also confirmed that injured Bolton midfielder MJ Williams would not be out for as long as initially anticipated as he will not need surgery.

“Cheltenham threw us a curve ball by playing four at the back and it took a while for us to work around that.

“But in the second half we were disappointed not to have won it. To go behind twice and rally ourselves is positive. The lads are giving us absolutely everything at the moment.”

Evatt paid special tribute to Amaechi, who capped his first start for the club with a stunning goal.

“We saw flashes from Amaechi and he’s going to get better and better,” said Evatt. “We were missing Dapo Afolayan who has probably been our best player all season. I can’t ask for any more effort.”

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was happy with his side’s performance and the result.

He said: “That’s a good result – that was a seven-point week for us with two away games. In the last 20 minutes we had chances even though we could have caved in.

“We have got different aspirations to Bolton in terms of finances and size of club. We came here last season and got battered but I thought we were good today.

“I thought we looked good at 4-4-2 but then it was formation bingo because Bolton changed and we did exactly the same.

“I thought we scored two really good goals and conceded two soft goals and though the second one was a good strike, he shouldn’t get a shot away from there.”

Fans from both sides enthusiastically joined in a sixth-minute round of applause in memory of former Wanderers skipper Gary Speed, who died 10 years ago on Saturday.