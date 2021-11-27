Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Bowyer praises patience of Birmingham hero Lukas Jutkiewicz

By Press Association
November 27 2021, 6.33pm
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer (Jacob King/PA)
Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer (Jacob King/PA)

Lee Bowyer praised matchwinner Lukas Jutkiewicz for his patience after Birmingham beat Blackpool 1-0 at St Andrew’s.

Jutkiewicz scored in the 81st minute after coming on as a substitute six minutes earlier for Troy Deeney, who has kept him on the bench in recent weeks.

“I spoke to him and said it’s been tough for him because Troy has played in the last few weeks and got assists and Lukas hasn’t done much wrong,” said head coach Bowyer.

“I told him I still feel the same way about him but that he’s got to be pushing and then when he gets his chance, grab it.

“I said to him to go and win us the game and he did so I was very pleased for him.

“He’s a good pro and I know if he gets a chance, there’s a good chance he will take it.”

Birmingham have now kept 10 clean sheets out of 20 Sky Bet Championship games this season and Bowyer is delighted with the return.

“Ten clean sheets from 20 games is some going. The players deserve a lot of credit for that because it’s hard work – you have to work for that,” he added.

“It’s a case of: ‘If your mate is out of position, can you help him out?’”

Bowyer was also pleased with 17-year-old midfielder Jordan James, who set up the goal on what was an accomplished full debut.

“He played like he’s played for a while – he’s above his years,” said Bowyer.

“He didn’t look fazed in possession or out of possession and he worked so hard for the team.

“I said to him afterwards: ‘You should be really proud of yourself for that performance’.”

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley admitted his team got what they deserved after failing to convert their first-half dominance into goals.

“Sometimes if you don’t produce better quality than what we produced, you get what you deserve,” he said.

“I’m not sure we deserved any more because we didn’t do enough when we had the opportunities we created.

“In the first half we were in the ascendancy, played some good football, had some good attacking moments, and created some decent opportunities.

“Our play was not as good in the second half and our collective decision making and quality in the final third was poor.

“While it’s 0-0 you always run the risk of Birmingham doing what they do well, which is get the ball in the box from a throw-in, corner or cross like the goal came from.

“Arguably it (goal) could have been offside but that was the decisive moment.”

Critchley felt Blackpool could have had a penalty when substitute Shayne Lavery tumbled under a challenge from Ivan Sunjic.

“Possibly – Shane got to the ball first and Sunjic ran across him and got brought down, but I never expected the ref to give it,” he added.

