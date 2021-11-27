‘The team is a little bit sick’, admits interim Oldham boss Selim Benachour

Interim head coach Selim Benachour admits Oldham are “a little bit sick” and in need of treatment after going down 2-0 at Salford.

Oldham made the short trip to the Peninsula Stadium having parted company with boss Keith Curle in the week and were well beaten by goals from Matthew Lund and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Their travelling fans made plenty of noise throughout, the majority in protest at the club’s ownership, and brought the game to a temporary halt in the second half as multiple flares were thrown on to the pitch, referee Paul Howard bringing the players to the sidelines.

Benachour, who gathered his players together on the pitch before and after the game, said: “We’re disappointed. We go to the fans to say thanks for the support, I know it’s difficult for them.

“We need to work, but I have faith in them, they’re good lads, we have a good dressing room and we’ll bounce back.

“We need time. The team is a little bit sick and we have to treat it, but today I saw a lot of players that want to be involved in the project and that want to turn off all the negativity.”

Defeat dropped Oldham into the relegation zone in 23rd place, but Salford climbed to 11th as they capped a good week in which they have picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Boss Gary Bowyer said: “We’re delighted with three points and to end the week with seven points from nine is fantastic.

“It was terrible conditions for both teams, but I think the spirit that we showed with nine men midweek (when they snatched a draw against Bristol Rovers) carried over to today.”

Lund opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season, glancing a header into the far corner, before Thomas-Asante made it two in the 77th minute, allowing the hosts to coast through the final stages.

“Scoring just before half-time gave a good platform for the second half and the second goal is a great throw, great flick-on and a great finish,” said Bowyer.

“Scoring from two set-plays is a credit to the players because we’ve put the time in to it in training.”

On Lund’s goal, he added: “That’s why we brought Lund into the club. He has a fantastic ability to get in the box at the right time and score goals.”